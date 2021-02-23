Adventist Health holding mass vaccination clinic in Ukiah on Feb. 24 for residents aged 70 and up

MENDOCINO Co., 2/22/21 — Adventist Health will be holding a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Ukiah this Wednesday, February 24 for people who are 70 years old and up, and those who will turn 70 this year.

Here’s the details from Adventist Health and how to sign up for notifications:

Adventist Health is holding a

Vaccination Clinic onWednesday, February 24, 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM at the Alex Rorabaugh Center (Grace Hudson School) | 1640 S. State St. Ukiah, CA 95482

Due to the limited supplies, we are still following state and local public health guidelines on prioritizing the most vulnerable in our community and are able to vaccinate ONLY persons ages 70+ and are turning 70 this year.

Those who qualify are asked to make an appointment here: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040d4eaeac2da3f94-covid1913

To make this as safe and as efficient as possible for our team and our community, we ask that community members register for a time slot following the instructions on the form/link.

Choose a time slot that works, then click “Sign-Up”. Then click “Submit Sign-Up” at the bottom. They will get a confirmation email. They are not signed-up until they receive the confirmation email. If nothing happens when they click on “Sign-Up” that means the time slot is full. Move on to the next time slot.

They only need to sign-up for one time slot. Make sure to bring your identification such as driver’s license, etc or anything that will help us verify your age and qualification.

Sign-ups may fill up quickly. We apologize for this as demand is high and supplies are limited. We will have more vaccine clinics in the future and we will keep you posted if you are signed up on our database here: www.bit.ly/ahmendo_notify

For questions, or issues with signing-up, please reach out to Cici Winiger, winigecm@ah.org.