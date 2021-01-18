Virtual town hall with District 3 Supervisor John Haschak happening Jan. 30

WILLITS, 1/17/21 — District 3 Supervisor John Haschak will be holding a virtual town hall on Sunday, January 31, to talk with the public and answer questions about board activities and local issues. The virtual event will take place via Zoom from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Here’s the announcement:

TOWN HALL MEETING (By Zoom) WITH JOHN HASCHAK

Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, 3-5 PM

The public is invited to ask questions and comment in dialog with Third District Supervisor John Haschak on issues facing our community and the Mendocino County Board of Supervisors.

Join Zoom Meeting: https://tinyurl.com/y3ptvpkj

Or email mstrong@willitsonline.com or call (707) 459-1493 for other options to join this meeting.

Hosted by WELL (Willits Economic Localization) and co-sponsored by Willits Chamber of Commerce, Willits Environmental Center, Willits Branch AAUW (Amer. Assoc. of Univ. Women); Friends of Long Valley Library, Round Valley Community Radio (KYBU); Nuestra Alianza de Willits; Mendocino County Observer; and Willits Senior Center.