Ukiah man accused of stabbing his brother to death

MENDOCINO Co., 1/21/21 — Jordan Luna, 30 of Ukiah, was killed Tuesday, in a stabbing at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Laws Ave. in Ukiah.

The chief suspect in the crime is currently his older brother, Jeremiah Luna, 38 of Ukiah, who, according to law enforcement, was at the scene of the stabbing. The younger Luna died of his wounds at the apartment, and the older was taken into custody, where he is being held at Mendocino County Jail on a charge of murder, in lieu of $500,000 in bond.

The investigation, and motivation for the apparent murder remain unknown.

Last year was bloody in Mendocino, with 14 known homicides, and many suicides. It would seem that 2021 is off to a comparable start.

Here is the press release from the MCSO: