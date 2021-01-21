Ukiah man accused of stabbing his brother to death

MENDOCINO Co., 1/21/21 — Jordan Luna, 30 of Ukiah, was killed Tuesday, in a stabbing at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Laws Ave. in Ukiah.
The chief suspect in the crime is currently his older brother, Jeremiah Luna, 38 of Ukiah, who, according to law enforcement, was at the scene of the stabbing. The younger Luna died of his wounds at the apartment, and the older was taken into custody, where he is being held at Mendocino County Jail on a charge of murder, in lieu of $500,000 in bond.
The investigation, and motivation for the apparent murder remain unknown.
Last year was bloody in Mendocino, with 14 known homicides, and many suicides. It would seem that 2021 is off to a comparable start.
Here is the press release from the MCSO:
January 20, 2021
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
Incident Number:
2021-1168
Crime/Incident:
187 PC (Murder)
3056 PC (Violation of Parole)
Location:
100 block of Laws Avenue in Ukiah, CA
Date of Incident:
01-19-2021
Time:
5:01 AM
Victim(s):
Jordan Luna (30 year-old male from Ukiah, CA)
Suspect(s):
Jeremiah Benjamin Luna (38 year-old male from Ukiah, CA)
Written By:
Detective Sergeant Luis M Espinoza #1228
Synopsis:
On 01-19-2021 at about 5:00 am, the Ukiah Police Department Dispatch Center and the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center began to receive calls regarding a stabbing in the 100 block of Laws Avenue in Ukiah, California.
Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were advised and both agencies responded to investigate.
Upon their arrival, Jordan Luna was located in a second story apartment suffering from stab wounds.
Jordan Luna’s brother, Jeremiah Luna, was also located inside the apartment and was detained by responding law enforcement officers. Emergency medical personnel arrived and confirmed Jordan Luna was deceased.
Sheriff’s Detectives were summoned to the location to conduct follow-up investigations.
During the investigation, Sheriff’s Detectives determined there was sufficient probable cause to arrest Jeremiah Luna for Murder (187 PC).
Additionally, Jeremiah Luna was identified as being on CDCR Parole and a parole hold (3056 PC) was issued based on this incident.
Jeremiah Luna was subsequently booked into the Mendocino County Jail where he was to be held in lieu of $500,000.00 bail.
The circumstances surrounding the incident, such as motive, are still under investigation at this time.
On 01-19-2021 Criminalists from the California Department of Justice Bureau of Forensic Services labs in Eureka and Santa Rosa responded to assist with the processing of the crime scene along with investigators with the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office.
Sheriff’s Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance regarding this investigation and request anyone with information from 01-19-2021 between about 1:00 am until 5:00 am in the 100 block of Laws Avenue to contact the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Tip-Line by calling 707-234-2100.
The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Medstar Ambulance, the Ukiah Police Department, the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office, and the DOJ Bureau of Forensics Santa Rosa and Eureka Labs for their assistance related to this investigation.
MCSO
Captain Gregory L. Van Patten #1184