Many scholarships available from the Community Foundation of Mendocino County in 2021

MENDOCINO Co., 1/13/21 — The Community Foundation of Mendocino County is now accepting applications for a variety of different scholarships for local students. The 68 different scholarships include opportunities for students from specific locales or schools, while others are county-wide. Applications from students are due by 5 p.m. on March 31, 2021 and can be submitted online; complete details are available at www.communityfound.org.

Here’s the full list of scholarships available from the Community Foundation in 2021:

Ukiah, CA – The Community Foundation of Mendocino County is accepting applications for its 2021 Scholarship Program. These scholarships have been established by local residents, often in memory of a loved one or family member. Endowing a scholarship provides a permanent way of honoring the spirit and attributes of those for whom the scholarships are named.

Some of the Community Foundation scholarships are “countywide,” while others are specific to a region. The donors who establish the funds choose the specific criteria for the awards. In 2020, the Community Foundation of Mendocino County awarded 68 scholarships totaling $215,000.

This year the Community Foundation is also featuring five vocational scholarships for students interested in technical, trade, and vocational schools. Whether a student is seeking a vocational, two-year degree, or four-year degree, the Community Foundation has a breadth of scholarships to support them on their educational journey.

Countywide:

California Retired Teachers Association Division 55 Bessie Scott for seniors who plan to attend college to study education.

for seniors who plan to attend college to study education. California Retired Teachers Association Division 55 Hilmer Finne for seniors who plan to attend college to study music.

for seniors who plan to attend college to study music. Hammond Trust Emergency Services Scholarship for seniors who plan to pursue a career as a paid or volunteer EMT, paramedic or fire fighter. (Vocational)

for seniors who plan to pursue a career as a paid or volunteer EMT, paramedic or fire fighter. (Vocational) Mendocino Agricultural Families’ Scholarship Fund for children of agricultural workers (including the wine, ranching, farming, and dairy industries).

for children of agricultural workers (including the wine, ranching, farming, and dairy industries). Marge Pardini Philanthropy Scholarship Fund for seniors who demonstrate a high level of community involvement.

for seniors who demonstrate a high level of community involvement. Chris P. Lo Pinto Memorial Scholarship for students pursuing education that will lead to a career in law enforcement or probation. (Vocational)

for students pursuing education that will lead to a career in law enforcement or probation. (Vocational) Jesse Pittman Memorial Scholarship Fund for seniors who demonstrate grit, hard work and determination; a desire to answer the call to service and make a difference; a desire to seek adventure and challenge; and the uncommon desire to succeed.

seniors who demonstrate grit, hard work and determination; a desire to answer the call to service and make a difference; a desire to seek adventure and challenge; and the uncommon desire to succeed. Skye Scholarship Fund for students who have demonstrated determination and a willingness to work hard in and out of school.

for students who have demonstrated determination and a willingness to work hard in and out of school. Walter Camp STEM Scholarship Fund for seniors (other than Ukiah High) who plan to attend college to study a STEM subject.

Inland Mendocino County:

McCarthy and Whitcomb Inland Performing Arts Scholarship Fund for students who are serious about pursuing a career in the performing arts and design.

for students who are serious about pursuing a career in the performing arts and design. MCHC Health Centers for the children and legal dependents of active Mendocino Community Health Clinic, Inc. employees who demonstrate a history of giving back and show initiative, altruism and the desire to make the world a better place.

for the children and legal dependents of active Mendocino Community Health Clinic, Inc. employees who demonstrate a history of giving back and show initiative, altruism and the desire to make the world a better place. John Haschak Public Services Scholarship for seniors from Covelo, Laytonville, or Willits to pursue careers in public service.

Coastal Mendocino County:

Jerry Juhl Fund for the Arts Scholarship Fund for Coastal high school seniors pursuing a career in the performing arts or design (sound, lighting, set, and costume)

Anderson Valley High School

M. Cecil and Alice M. Gowan Memorial Scholarship Fund for Anderson Valley High School female with good citizenship and attendance who participate in extra-curricular and/or community activities

for Anderson Valley High School with good citizenship and attendance who participate in extra-curricular and/or community activities Pearson Family STEM Scholarship Fund forhigh school seniors who plan to attend college to study a STEM subject.

Laytonville High School

The Ain’t Noth’n Ever Been Got That Ain’t Been Went Out After/Terwilliger Trust Scholarship Fund for Laytonville High School seniors who plan to attend vocational schools, community colleges, or four-year colleges or universities

for Laytonville High School seniors who plan to attend vocational schools, community colleges, or four-year colleges or universities Jonathan Family for Laytonville High School seniors who plan to attend vocational schools, community colleges, or four-year colleges or universities to study music, art, architecture, building construction and/or design.

Mendocino High School

Alma & August Mendosa Scholarship Fund for Mendocino High School and Mendocino Community High School seniors who attend, community college, or four-year college or university full-time

for Mendocino High School and Mendocino Community High School seniors who attend, community college, or four-year college or university full-time Alma & August Mendosa Vocational Scholarship forMendocino High School and Mendocino Community High School Seniors who plan to attend an accredited vocational school, apprenticeship program or community college. (Vocational)

Ukiah Area Schools

Ryan and Collin Petitte Memorial Scholarship for seniors with financial need who have interest in pursuing careers in wildlife conservation, environmental resource management or economics.

for seniors with financial need who have interest in pursuing careers in wildlife conservation, environmental resource management or economics. Woman’s Opportunity Scholarship Fund for female , first generation college students (neither parent may have attended either a 2 or 4-year college or university), with the desire to serve their community.

for first generation college students (neither parent may have attended either a 2 or 4-year college or university), with the desire to serve their community. The Nash Bartolomie Industrial Arts Scholarship Fund for seniors and graduates pursuing a 2-yr. technical degree at a community college towards a career in the industrial arts (e.g. carpentry, metallurgy, automotive technology, electronics and computer repair, welding, etc). (Vocational)

Ukiah High School

Viola L. Allen & Oscar A. Allen Scholarship Fund for female students with serious interest in pursuing careers in the healthcare field.

for students with serious interest in pursuing careers in the healthcare field. Warren “Ed” Brown Scholarship Fund for students interested in mathematics or engineering.

for students interested in mathematics or engineering. Jean Cannon Memorial Scholarship Fund for students pursuing a career that focuses on improving the lives of women and children.

for students pursuing a career that focuses on improving the lives of women and children. Keffeler Family Medical Scholarship for students pursuing a career in the medical profession who demonstrate the dedication, commitment, perseverance, aptitude, and work ethic necessary to accomplish their career goals.

for students pursuing a career in the medical profession who demonstrate the dedication, commitment, perseverance, aptitude, and work ethic necessary to accomplish their career goals. Paul and Linda Shimmin Scholarship Fund for scholar-athletes.

for scholar-athletes. David Joseph Talamo Memorial Athletic Scholarship for students who have a love of family, a sense of humor and a history of participation in organized sports.

for students who have a love of family, a sense of humor and a history of participation in organized sports. Ukiah High School Class of 1960 for students who have demonstrated a commitment to public service and helping others.

Willits High:

Dr. Charles O. and Harriett C. Smith Memorial Scholar-Athlete Scholarship Fund for scholar-athletes with a solid work ethic and ability to manage multiple activities.

for scholar-athletes with a solid work ethic and ability to manage multiple activities. Randy Clark Memorial Vocational Scholarship Fund for seniors and graduates who plan to pursue vocational education at trade schools or community colleges and who have had at least one year of membership in Future Farmers of America or 4H Club. (Vocational)

for seniors and graduates who plan to pursue vocational education at trade schools or community colleges and who have had at least one year of membership in Future Farmers of America or 4H Club. (Vocational) Penserra Founder’s Scholarship – for seniors who are first, second or third generation (minimum one parent or one grandparent) immigrants and intend to pursue a course of study at an accredited two, or four-year college or university.

Applications must be submitted by 5:00 on March 31, 2021. Applications can be completed online. Visit www.communityfound.org for details.

The Community Foundation of Mendocino County is a county-wide non-profit organization that administers permanent charitable funds established through gifts and bequests from individuals, families, businesses, and other organizations. Our mission is to offer people effective ways to engage in advancing the well-being of our communities. For more information visit www.communityfound.org or call (707) 468-9882.

