First Mendocino County baby of 2021 arrives at Adventist Health Ukiah Valley

MENDOCINO Co., 1/2/20 — The first baby of 2021 arrived in at the Family Birth Center Adventist Health Ukiah Valley not long after the clock passed midnight on January 1, 2021. Sophie Sandra Roach was born at 12:25 a.m. to Fort Bragg residents Carley Copello and Garrison Roach, who also received a New Year’s gift basket full of baby blankets and supplies.

Here’s the announcement from Adventist Health Ukiah Valley’s Facebook page:

How about some cuteness to ring in the New Year? The first baby for 2021 is a girl! Join us in welcoming Baby Sophie Sandra Roach, the first baby born at our Family Birth Center for 2021. Instead of fireworks and waiting for the ball to drop, mom Carley Copello and Dad Garrison Roach from Fort Bragg, we’re waiting for little Sophie to make her arrival. Baby Sophie is actually a little late, she was due a week ago, but it turns out she was just waiting for the perfect timing. After many hours of labor for Carley, little Sophie made her entrance after the clock struck midnight, at 12:25 AM and made her family complete. “All the pain was so worth it. It’s an amazing feeling to have her.”

As is the tradition at our hospital, Baby Sophie was showered not just with lots of love, but also lots of gifts! They received a New Year basket, put together with love by our labor and delivery nurses, with handmade blankets and quilts, baby necessities and their first box of diapers. Every year, the arrival of the New Year’s baby is filled with anticipation by our team and plans for putting the basket and making the handmade gift are made way ahead of time to make their experience extra special.

While having a baby during a pandemic was a little different than what they envisioned, Carley and Garrison said they had a great experience. “All the nurses were so kind and caring here. These blankets are so sweet and something you’d never find at a store. It’s great knowing that she will have something unique to remember it by.”

After the year we’ve had, to mom and dad, Baby Sophie represents hope and a fresh start. “She’s our new beginning, the start of our journey together. We look forward to being a family, having a new best friend and just having someone to live for,” shares Dad Garrison.

Congratulations, mom and dad and welcome Baby Sophie!