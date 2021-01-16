Adventist Health offering Willits vaccine clinic Sunday for 75+ people; register in advance

WILLITS, 1/16/20 — Both Adventist Health Howard Memorial and the Redwood Medical Clinic in Willits will be holding a vaccination drive tomorrow, Sunday Jan. 17, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Priority will be given to people in the phase 1B category, specifically people 75 and older.

Registration is required, and the steps for registration are available below:

Here is the press release from Adventist Health:

VACCINE CLINIC for 75 and older tomorrow, Sunday, January 17, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

To help protect the most vulnerable in our community from COVID-19, and following the guidelines on prioritizing those in the Phase 1B– 75 and older for vaccine distribution, Adventist Health Howard Memorial, Redwood Medical Clinic will be holding a Mass Vaccination Clinic on Sunday, January 17, from 9:00 am to 3:00 p.m at Redwood Medical Clinic, 3 Marcela Drive, Suite C in Willits.

Due to the limited supplies, the hospital is following state and local public health guidelines on prioritizing. Vaccination will be available for those who are 75 and older only. Turning 75 this year is also qualified.

We are not able to move into the 65 age group yet and high-risk individuals younger than 75.

To keep everyone safe and make sure we are able to serve everyone efficiently, we ask those who qualify to register online for their time slot: http://bit.ly/ahhmcovid

Choose a time slot that works for you, then click “Sign-Up”. Then plan on coming for your scheduled time slot. Then click “Submit Sign-Up”. You will get a confirmation email. You are not signed-up until you receive the confirmation email.

Please help family and friends who have no access to a computer or skills. Please bring identification.

For questions, or issues with signing up, please email winigecm@ah.org

There will be more vaccination clinics coming up. We will share those plans as we finalize the details. Please help share widely.