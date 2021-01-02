Second dose of COVID vaccine available for some

MENDOCINO Co., 1/18/21 — As with most vaccines, the COVID vaccines that have so far been released in the United States, the Pfizer and Moderna, require a second booster shot, administered a few weeks after the first. This is to ensure that our immune systems learn how to recognize those distinct spike proteins on the outside of the novel coronavirus.
Now the County of Mendocino has received booster doses to inoculate people who first recieved the Pfizer vaccine on Dec. 30–31. The even is only for people who got the initial shot, not for people looking for a first shot; it’s only for people who were first inoculated on those days, and with the Pfizer vaccine. (Read more in the press release below)
Vaccines are flowing into the county by three methods: from the state to the Mendocino County Public Health Department, to Adventist Health (which then distributes to affiliated hospitals and clinics), and via Walgreens and CVS, which have a contract to administer vaccines for long term care facilities.
This round of boosters is vaccine delivered directly to the county government. Adventist has also done several clinics, distributing vaccines according to the tiers and phases. The drug stores have so far done a dismal job, and it is unclear if they have distributed any vaccines in Mendocino. Indeed their inability to deliver has become something of a scandal.
Here is the press release from the county:
COUNTY ANNOUNCES VACCINE EVENT FOR THOSE NEEDING SECOND PFIZER VACCINE
Post Date:01/18/2021 3:30 PM
The County of Mendocino is scheduling a vaccination event for those who received their first Pfizer vaccine doses on December 30th or December 31st.
“If you received your first Pfizer dose on either of these days, please attend a special second-dose vaccination event on Thursday, January 21st at the Redwood Empire Fairgrounds,” says Mendocino County Vaccine Coordinator Adrienne Thompson. This event is not open to the public and is specifically for those needing their second Pfizer vaccine administered by County Public Health at the Fairgrounds. It is scheduled from 9:00-4:00 pm.
“If at all possible, please arrive at the same time your first vaccine appointment was scheduled. “Please bring identification and your vaccine card with you,” says Thompson. “Your vaccine card acts as your appointment card.”
“This is your final dose of the 2-dose vaccine series,” says Thompson, and must be administered within the 21-day window.” The county’s website, Facebook and Twitter pages are the best way to keep updated about vaccinations and all issues related to Covid-19. For questions regarding this specific event, please call (707) 472-2663 or email DOC-vaccine@mendocinocounty.org with the subject line, “2nd dose of Pfizer this week.”County of Mendocino