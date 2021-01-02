Second dose of COVID vaccine available for some

MENDOCINO Co., 1/18/21 — As with most vaccines, the COVID vaccines that have so far been released in the United States, the Pfizer and Moderna, require a second booster shot, administered a few weeks after the first. This is to ensure that our immune systems learn how to recognize those distinct spike proteins on the outside of the novel coronavirus.

Now the County of Mendocino has received booster doses to inoculate people who first recieved the Pfizer vaccine on Dec. 30–31. The even is only for people who got the initial shot, not for people looking for a first shot; it’s only for people who were first inoculated on those days, and with the Pfizer vaccine. (Read more in the press release below)

Vaccines are flowing into the county by three methods: from the state to the Mendocino County Public Health Department, to Adventist Health (which then distributes to affiliated hospitals and clinics), and via Walgreens and CVS, which have a contract to administer vaccines for long term care facilities.

This round of boosters is vaccine delivered directly to the county government. Adventist has also done several clinics, distributing vaccines according to the tiers and phases. The drug stores have so far done a dismal job, and it is unclear if they have distributed any vaccines in Mendocino. Indeed their inability to deliver has become something of a scandal.

Here is the press release from the county: