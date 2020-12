Two weeks of food, plus holiday meal available to all kids on Dec. 16 from Ukiah Unified — Distribución de alimentos de UUSD para las fiestas el miércoles

MENDOCINO Co., 12/15/16 — Free food is available to all children 18 years of age and younger on Wednesdays from Ukiah Unified, an since there will be no food distribution next week, the December 16 event will include two weeks worth of food.

This week will also include ingredients for a holiday meal, and persimmons from the Harvest of the Month club. Food will be available from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m at Ukiah High.

Here’s the details from Ukiah Unified: