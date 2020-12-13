Rain, winter weather, high surf and king tides expected — check out the King Tides project (updated 12/13)

UPDATED 12/13/20 — Unusually high tides, often referred to as king tides, are back today and tomorrow, and the National Weather Service has issued a high surf warning through Monday, December 14. The largest breaking waves are anticipated to arrive tonight, Sunday evening, and high tides will occur Sunday and Monday morning around 10 a.m.

The California King Tides Project is documenting the high surf, and you can find more details about their project below.Please take precautions if you are near the shore, and do not turn your back on the ocean, as there is an increased risk of dangerous high surf, and the most recent king tides resulted in several fatal accidents or emergency rescues.

In addition, a series of winter storms has brought significantly rain to the North Coast, including snow accumulating at higher elevations, and a winter weather advisory is in effect for parts of Trinity County. There is a risk of increased flooding, especially in burn scar areas, so please take precautions on the roads.

MENDOCINO CO., 11/12/12 — King tides, unusually high tides that roll in a few times a year, will be returning to the Northern California coast this weekend, and the National Weather Service is also forecasting significant rains across the North Coast on and off through Sunday, as well as high winds along ridges, possible snow in Trinity County, and high surf.

The first significant winter storm is expected to potentially produce inches of precipitation in some places, which could lead to slick roads and flooding, particularly in recent burn scar areas such as the Oak Fire and the August Complex.

The rain is expected to begin early Friday in Mendocino County, with a break on Friday evening, and then more rain anticipated Saturday through Sunday. The king tides will occur on November 15 and 16, and the King Tides Project will be collecting photographs from along the Pacific Coast.

Expected amounts have trended down somewhat over portions of northwest CA, but it will still be a wet day. Much of Saturday could be dry, but expect some additional rain late Saturday into Sunday.

Gale force southerly winds to 40 kt will be possible over the northern waters Friday morning and afternoon, while steep seas and gusts to 30-35 kt are expected over the southern waters.

There will be a gale winds warning in effect from NWS beginning on Friday, and there is also high wind warning for much of the western portion of Humboldt County, and a winter weather warning for parts of Humboldt and Trinity counties. The specific forecast for your location can be found at the NWS website.

King tides will be occurring this weekend, and then again from December 13 through 15, and the California King Tides Project will be collecting photos from around the state. Here’s more information about king tides and project, below, including how to submit photographs — although make sure you take safety precautions along the shore over the next few days.