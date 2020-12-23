North Coast Opportunities delivers more than 10k food boxes, offers assistance for those struggling with COVID & wildfire

MENDOCINO Co., 12/22/20 — Throughout the pandemic and wildfires, North Coast Opportunities has offered financial assistance and other support to locals facing financial challenges, including a partnership with the Mendocino Lake Food Hub to connect thousands of people with support including fresh produce from local farms. The Food Hub program, which was also supported by the Community Foundation of Mendocino County and federal funds, is currently facing the end of its funding at the end of the year — but people can still apply for financial relief and payments towards rent, food, and utilities.

“We have been very busy trying to serve everyone and this release comes with a bittersweet ending,” wrote NCO’s Menaka Olson in an email. “Our Food Hub currently doesn’t have continued funding to keep serving farmers and the public with direct local and nutrient rich foods.”

NCO’s offices will be closed from December 24 through January 4, but people facing financial challenges due to the pandemic or wildfires can still apply for assistance online. “We are still taking applications for financial assistance and we know that the need is great. We currently have a waiting list but are getting to everyone who applies with our online link,” wrote Olson.

To apply, visit www.ncoinc.org and go too the section titled, “COVID-19 or Disaster Assistance for Mendocino County.” You can also call (707) 467-3200 to leave a confidential message in either Spanish or English.

Here’s the info from NCO: