Mendocino Coast Clinics resume COVID-19 testing — available Wednesdays and Thursday

MENDOCINO Co., 12/31/20 — After a brief pause, Mendocino Coast Clinics will resume free, drives-through COVID-19 testing for the general public two days a week beginning on January 6. Tests will be available by appointment on Wednesday mornings and Thursday afternoons each week; free tests are also available each Tuesday via the new OptumServe mobile testing team at the Veteran’s Hall in Fort Bragg.

More information about testing on the coast and around the county can be found at Mendocino County’s COVID-19 testing page, and free testing opportunities are updated at the county’s local surveillance testing webpage. Here’s the info from the Coast Clinics: