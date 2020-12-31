Mendocino Coast Clinics resume COVID-19 testing — available Wednesdays and Thursday

MENDOCINO Co., 12/31/20 — After a brief pause, Mendocino Coast Clinics will resume free, drives-through COVID-19 testing for the general public two days a week beginning on January 6. Tests will be available by appointment on Wednesday mornings and Thursday afternoons each week; free tests are also available each Tuesday via the new OptumServe mobile testing team at the Veteran’s Hall in Fort Bragg.
More information about testing on the coast and around the county can be found at Mendocino County’s COVID-19 testing page, and free testing opportunities are updated at the county’s local surveillance testing webpage. Here’s the info from the Coast Clinics:
COVID-19 Surveillance Testing Returns to Mendocino Coast Clinics
Fort Bragg, CA – With COVID-19 cases surging countywide, Mendocino Coast Clinics (MCC) will resume free, drive-through surveillance testing every Wednesday morning and Thursday afternoon by appointment beginning January 6. MCC Executive Director Lucresha Renteria said she is relieved to be able to restart this essential community service at such a critical time.
“Since late November when funding for surveillance testing was pulled, we’ve been working with state and county agencies to regain access to PCR testing for asymptomatic people,” she said. MCC will receive 375 tests per week through the lab contracted with the state, PerkinElmer, and the new arrangement may even speed turnaround times on results. PerkinElmer promises test results within 48 hours of receipt of the specimen and offers easy access to results via an online portal. Renteria noted that all are welcome to schedule a test at MCC, simply call (707) 964-1251. Recipients need not be MCC patients.
Mendocino County Public Health is also providing surveillance testing on the coast via their mobile OptumServe testing team on Tuesdays from 9:00 a.m.to 5:00 p.m. at the Veteran’s Hall at 360 N. Harrison Street in Fort Bragg. Tests are first come, first serve, and people must register online at lhi.care/covidtesting before arriving to get a Patient ID Number to speed the process along. For more information, call the Mendocino County COVID Call Center at (707) 472-2759 Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Because of the increase in positive cases in December, it is especially important that people continue to adhere to safety precautions such as mask-wearing and physical distancing, Renteria explained. When people test positive for COVID-19, they are required to isolate at home for 10 days or until their symptoms are resolved, whichever is longer. Members of their household must quarantine for 14 days. For the latest Mendocino County coronavirus updates, visit www.mendocinocounty.org/community/novel-coronavirus.