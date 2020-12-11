Late-night quake rattles Willits — USGS reports magnitude 3.4

WILLITS, 12/10/20 — A modest quake, measuring 3.4 in magnitude according to the USGS’s first reports, rattled the Willits area late Thursday night. The quake struck at 11:24 p.m. between Willits and Potter Valley at a depth of 2.8 miles below the surface of the Earth.

The quake had its epicenter in the usual spot for Willits are quakes: in the Pine Mountain subdivision, between Lakewood Dr., Mariposa Rd. and Bear Canyon Rd., that is, about a mile west and uphill from Tomki Road.

So far no damage has been reported, but some number of restful slumbers were disturbed.

If you felt it you can report it to the USGS at this website:

https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/nc73496370/tellus