Fort Bragg baby joins world with help of the cops

FORT BRAGG, 12/10/20 — Three Fort Bragg police officers, who just last month helped save a senior citizens’ mobile with garden hoses late last month, helped deliver a baby on Wednesday afternoon, said Fort Bragg Police Chief John Naulty.

The call came in Wednesday, Dec. 9 about 6 p.m. in the 900 Block of Chestnut Street, which is close to the police station. A Fort Bragg police dispatcher heard a 911 call come to Cal Fire and alerted officers. Officers Angie Wilder, Joseph Shaw, and Colin McHugh quickly arrived at the residence and found a woman in the process of giving birth.

“Officers took immediate action to assist with stabilizing the birth. The baby was born into the arms of these officers who immediately after birth stabilized the baby checking for breathing and took measures to keep the baby warm until paramedics arrived on scene,” a press release from Naulty stated. The mother and newborn baby girl were then transported to the hospital by Fort Bragg Ambulance.

“As chief of police, I commend these three officers for their quick response and action to this medical call,” the press release stated. “These officers are the same three officers who discovered the brush fire; their actions saved a huge disaster.” The Nov. 24 fire took place on the property of a Native tribe stemming from a permitted controlled burn with wind whipping the fire up toward the Ocean Lake Mobile Home Park, just north of Fort Bragg. The officers seized garden hoses and fought the fire until the Fort Bragg Fire Department and Cal Fire came and put it out.