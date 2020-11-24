Two bodies found near Covelo

WILLITS, 11/23/20 — Two dead bodies have been found off Hulls Valley Road, north of Covelo according to Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Captain Greg Van Patten. The bodies remain as yet unidentified, and we do not have information as to the sex, age, or state of decomposition — however, law enforcement believe that this may be connected to the earlier disappearance and possible kidnapping of Kyle James McCartney, 34, and Traci Lynn Bland, 48, both of Covelo.

The pair were last seen Thursday, Nov. 19, when they were allegedly attacked, according to the reporting party. According to this person, the three had been attacked and the reporting party had managed to escape.

McCartney and Bland’s vehicle was later found abandoned. The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the situation as a missing persons case, with the possibility of kidnapping.

This afternoon an unconnected person found the bodies in a remote location in the rugged hills north of Covelo, and reported the discovery to authorities. Deputies and detectives remain on the scene and a positive identification has not been announced, potentially pending notification of next of kin, though given the remote location and difficulty in travel it may simply be a matter of logistics and transport.

Regardless of whether or not these bodies are connected to the earlier disappearance it appears that foul play was likely involved. If so these would likely be the fifth and sixth homicides in the county in the last two months. Mendocino County has already recorded substantially more than the average number of killings this year, and the year is not up.

Here is the original press release from the MCSO, it has not been updated with information about the bodies.