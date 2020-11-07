Help reforest Redwood Valley; acorn collectors needed!

MENDOCINO Co., 11/6/20 — In 2017, the Redwood Fire tore through Redwood Valley. The fire moved quickly and burned hot, resulting in a devastating human and ecological impact. Now, three environment-focused groups are collaborating to help regenerate oaks trees that suffered serious damage in the flames — and they need volunteers.

Oaks play a crucial role in preventing erosion and landslides, increasing water quality, and regulating water flow. Also, a wide variety of species from wood ducks, to rabbits, to wild turkey rely on acorns as a food source.

The Mendocino County Resource Conservation District (MCRCD), the Oak Granary, and the Hopland Research and Extension Center, which is part of the University of California, are working together to help regrowth in the area by planting oaks on 60 acres of oak woodlands that were damaged by the fire. To complete this project, the Resource Conservation District received a grant from the State Water Resource Control Board. Money from the same grant will be used to storm proof unpaved roads.

But to accomplish the reforestation section of the project, they need help from the community! In a press release sent out on Thursday, the Hannah Bird, the Hopland Research Extension Center’s community educator, said that they need more local acorns for their cache.

Bird is specifically on the hunt for acorns from blue oak, black oak, and Oregon white oak trees. There are 90 species of oak that are native to the U.S. They are on the hunt for acorns from these specific trees because they believe those oaks are best suited to the climate where they will be planting. “Those species will be well suited for the areas that are going to be planted,” said Bird over the phone. “We’re asking for people who can collect in Redwood Valley and Ukiah Valley because we’re using the genetics of those oaks that are as close to the oaks that probably burned.”

They need the acorns before the region experiences significant precipitation, so this week may be the last one for collection!

Oak trees are well adapted to fire, so usually, they survive just fine when faced with flames, largely due to their deep roots which can suck up water from far below the surface. Actually, some think fire helps oak trees regenerate. However, the 2017 fire was too hot for the trees.

“Many of the oaks burned down so completely we won’t see them regenerate,” Bird said.

Bird’s press release stated that the environmental groups hope to give the severely burned areas some extra help with reforestation by planting the acorns from their stash over the winter.

In terms of collecting, not just any acorn will do. Bird is looking for “quality of quantity,” asking for acorns with no holes or mold. It would also be ideal for volunteers to put leaves and acorn caps in the bags with the acorns, so that it is easier to identify what type of oak tree the acorn is from. There are acorn drop off locations in Potter Valley, Ukiah, Redwood Valley, and Ukiah.

If you are interested in participating, you can read the rest of the press release below, which has more details and directions, as well as Hannah Birds contact information!