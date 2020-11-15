Free masks available at CV Starr Center in Ft. Bragg today, Sunday

MENDOCINO Co., 11/15/20 — Are you running low on masks? A community service group on the coast, the Covid Response Network, is giving out free masks from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the C.V. Starr Center, today, Nov. 15, in Fort Bragg. Swing by and pick up some masks, and help everyone stay safe during this pandemic.

This notice was sent to us as a PDF, if you are having trouble viewing it below please follow this link: https://mendovoice.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/CRN-sunday-event-11.15.20-press-release.pdf