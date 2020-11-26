Cal Fire to conduct a 150 acre prescribed burn west of Ukiah, Nov. 30 & 31 — smoke will be visible

MENDOCINO Co., 11/25/20 — Now that winter weather is here, Cal Fire is conducting a series of prescribed burns in Mendocino County to reduce wildfire risk and manage vegetation. On November 30 and 31, there will be a 150 prescribed burn west of Ukiah, west of State Route 101 and south of State Route 253, and smoke will be visible in the area.

Here’s the Cal Fire announcement:

Mendocino County, CA– The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) Mendocino Unit will be conducting an approximately 150-acre broadcast burn, located west of the community of Ukiah, Mendocino County, west of Hwy 101, south of Hwy 253. Smoke will be visible in the area.

The prescribed burning being done under this Vegetation Management Program (VMP) project will be conducted under specific climatic conditions to ensure control and minimize air quality and other impacts. The primary goal of this prescribed burn is to reintroduce fire as a natural element of the ecosystem. A second goal is to improve wildlife habitat by inducing new shoots from sprouting species to increase forage production, with islands of unburned fuel left within the burned area to provide shelter for small mammals. A third goal is to reduce overall vegetation to decrease the chance of catastrophic wildfires in the future.

Burning is planned for Monday, November 30, 2020, through Tuesday, December 1, 2020, weather and air quality conditions permitting. The burn will be conducted under very tight restrictions for the personal safety of firefighters and area residents. If there are any indications that the burn cannot be conducted in a safe manner, such as high winds or local fire activity, the burn will be cancelled. CAL FIRE reminds all residents that their safety is of the utmost concern.

For prescribed burning notifications, residents are encouraged to follow the CAL FIRE Mendocino Unit on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CALFIRE_MEU and on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CALFIREMEU/.