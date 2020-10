MENDOCINO Co., 10/26/20 — An escaped camp fire resulted in a tiny spot fire northeast of Laytonville late this morning. Cal Fire responded with tankers and a helicopter, and landed fire personnel near the fire. The quick response was just what was needed, and the fire was very quickly controlled, amounting to a small spot about 30 ft. by 30 ft.

So if you saw some tankers flying to that area, that issue has been controlled.