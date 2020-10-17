Have you received your ballot yet? October 19 is the last day to register to receive a ballot by mail in time for the election

MENDOCINO Co., 10/16/20 — November 3 is in less than three weeks, but there is still time to make sure you can vote whether or not you are registered or have received your ballot yet.

Ballots were mailed out on October 5, and if you are registered to vote and have not yet received a ballot, you should contact the county election’s office by calling 707-234-6819 or emailing mcvotes@mendocinocounty.org . You can make an appointment to pick up a a replacement ballot, but an appointment is required due to the public health requirements from the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you are unsure about whether your voter registration is current, check your current registration status or register online here. Monday, October 19, is the last day to register in order to receive a ballot in the mail in time for the election.

To check and see if your ballot has been received, you can check your vote-by-mail status at the county’s website.

To help you navigate the ballot, watch interviews and debates with local candidates, and get info about how and where to return your ballot, we put together a Mendocino County 2020 election guide that you can find here: