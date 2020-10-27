August Complex held at containment lines during worst fire weather of season

MENDOCINO Co., 10/27/2020 — Howling winds up to 40 miles per hour, humidity as low as 1%, and warm, 80 degree weather all arrived simultaneously in areas of Northern California on Sunday and will continue through this afternoon. Yet, despite extreme fire-weather conditions, the August Complex containment lines all held, and the fire is now 93% contained.

The Complex, which is the largest fire in California’s recorded history, ignited in mid-August during the statewide thunder and lightning storm. Since, it has grown to over one million acres and infiltrated six counties.

Lightning strikes on August 16 and 17 in Mendocino National Forest, courtesy of the United States Forest Service.

Red flag conditions in the fire area are expected to continue until 5 p.m. today, according to a press release from Mendocino National Forest.

As fire weather challenges containment lines, some which have been two months in the making, 578 personnel are working to bolster protections against fire spread by removing hazardous trees and focusing on priority areas.

One of the few areas left on the whole complex that is not contained is Hellhole Canyon, east of Covelo. According to the press release, the terrain in that region is too treacherous for firefighters to interact closely with the fire. Firefighters are working around that difficulty by constructing lines on ridges above the Canyon so there is already a first line of defense if the fire moves out of the canyon.

Although the fire seems to be winding down, there are still signs of surface fire, creeping, and smoldering, according to the latest Forest Service Inciweb report. All of the fire movement, including consumption of heavy fuel and duff, has been taking place within the containment lines.

Fire managers are using infrared technology that detects heat signatures at precise locations so that firefighters can immediately address any areas that threaten fire containment. All zones are continuing to mop up and patrol lines. They do not expect any fire growth. “There really hasn’t been any change due to the weather,” said North Zone Public information officer Dan Bastion.

Here is the press release from the Forest Service: