Ukiah BLM office temporarily closes some public lands due to wildfire

MENDOCINO Co., 8/19/20 — Numerous wildfires have exploded significantly over the last several days, including a series of lightning fires that are burning in Lake and Napa counties. The Bureau of Land Management has ordered a temporary closure of portions of public lands near and within the Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monument, which can be found on their website, and the announcement below.

BLM is not currently providing any time for re-opening, which will likely be dependent on the status of the wildfires.

The United States National Forest Service has also closed roads within the Mendocino National Forest due to different wildfires — you can find information about those closures on their Facebook page.

Here’s the announcement from the Ukiah BLM office:

