New fire burning in Covelo; one acre, slow rate of spread, Aug. 18

WILLITS, 8/18/20 — Yet another fire is burning in Mendocino County, this one in Covelo at the intersection of Short Creek Road and SR-162, right where the 162 (aka Mendocino Pass Road), turns northeast and heads into the hills. The fire does not appear to be lightning related.

As of about 3:55 p.m. the fire was reported to be about one acres, with a slow rate of spread, and a couple spots in front — but firefighters at the scene were confident that they’d be able to control it with the resources already on the scene, and were not asking for additional resources.