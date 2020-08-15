Fire in Covelo prompts evacuations — fire at 4 acres, one structure destroyed (updated 3:10pm)

UPDATE 3:10 p.m. — The fire is holding at around 10 acres, with firefighters working hotspots near structures. Cal Fire copters and planes remain circling overhead. Forward spread has mostly been stopped, but multiple spot fires remain, and the wind is also high.

UPDATE 3 p.m. — More law enforcement units are being called in to direct traffic. A “code 3” ambulance has been requested, meaning a fast approach with lights and siren, for an address on Crawford Rd. A REACH helicopter has been dispatched as well, though it was noted as a precautionary measure.

Law enforcement is being asked to move bystanders away from the area. Apparently some gawkers were standing under powerlines, while the fire threatened to down the lines.

UPDATE 2:55 p.m. — Firefighters are requesting an ambulance and reporting that someone is “down.” It’s unclear if this a civilian or a firefighter and what the nature of the injury might be. In this weather, heat exhaustion becomes a real possibility.

UPDATE 4:48 p.m. — The fire is at between 4 and 6 acres, with one structure destroyed, and the “head” of the fire (that is the active portion of the fire moving away from its starting point) is holding at Henderson. A compliment of Cal Fire aircraft are on their way and were just coming in the Round Valley as of the time of this update. However, a handful of structures remained threatened.

UPDATE 2:43 p.m. — Most of the fire is no longer actively burning, with the exception of a large cannabis grow. Firefighters have managed to stop the fire at roads and are making good progress, and have already cancelled units that were on their way.

UPDATE 2:40 p.m. — It looks like the movement of the fire east has been stopped at Henderson Lane.

UPDATE 2:30 p.m. — The fire is now being called the Foot Fire. Correction from an earlier post: the fire began at the intersection of Crawford and Foothill, and has been moving west, and is now approaching Henderson Lane, not Henderson Road. Firefighters are asking that evacuations be made mandatory, but residents of the areas are remaining to fight the fire with garden hoses and other tools available to them.

There is some indication that the high school will be used as an evacuation shelter, though it is unknown how social distancing will be maintained.

Additional firefighting resources are on the way.

WILLITS, 8/15/20, 2:15 p.m. — A brush fire has broken out in Covelo, and is already prompting evacuation warnings within a half mile of the intersection of Crawford Rd. and Henderson Ln. The fire is encroaching on a small handful of structures, and burning in tall grass with a brisk wind pushing it. Officials are beginning evacuations, but it’s unclear if there is a formal evacuation warning or mandatory evacuation.

The fire is moving with a moderate spread quickly, and is about a mile from the center of Covelo. It is about four acres in size and has already destroyed on structure, and continues to threaten others. However, it appears that the fire has roads on its sides.

We’ll be updating this