City of Fort Bragg to offer Tenant Based Rental Assistance Program

The City of Fort Bragg is set to kick off a new Tenant Based Rental Assistance (TRBA) program on Monday, August 10, according to a press release yesterday.

The program could assist homeowners with rent retroactive to April 1 and through December 3. It is funded by $500,000 from the HOME Investments Partnerships Program grant that was approved by the Fort Bragg City Council in May. The press release notes that assistance will be granted to qualified applicants on a first-come, first-served basis.

You can pick up application materials for the program and ask questions to staff on Monday, August 10 from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. and Wednesday, August 12, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., outside the City Council Office at 213 E. Laurel Street. The press release reminds everyone to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Ad

You can also get more information and applications by calling (707) 961-2823 ext. 106 or by emailing tbra@fortbragg.com. This link in the City of Fort Bragg’s website also has more information.

Here is a pdf of the press release with Spanish translation on the second page: