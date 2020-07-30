Willits hit with power outage, 1266 customers without power

WILLITS, 7/29/20 — Pacific Gas & Electric is reporting that 1266 customers in Willits are currently without power, and that power is expected to be restored around 9 p.m.

There’s currently not word about the cause of the outage, but we do know that it is not a planned or preemptive outage of any kind. The outage appears to have started around 5:30 p.m.

Here’s a notice that PG&E sent out to customers:


An Important message from PG&E:An outage has been reported in the area that includes your address…If you are experiencing a hazardous situation such as a gas leak or downed power line, please call 1-800-743-5002 immediately.
At this time, this outage is affecting 1266 customers. We expect your power to be restored by Jul 29 at 9:00 pm. We will notify you when more information becomes available.
We are available to assist you 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience.
For more outage information please visit pge.com/outage.Thank you for being a PG&E Customer.Sincerely,PG&E Customer Service

