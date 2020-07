UKIAH, 7/27/20 — A small quake rattled Fort Bragg this afternoon at about 5:30 p.m. Initial reports from the United States Geological Survey say that the quake was a 2.6 in magnitude, just about the threshold of being felt as a strong jolt in the area. It struck about 3.7 miles north-northeast of downtown Fort Bragg, just east of Cleone, at a depth of 1.4 miles (2.2km) below the surface of the earth.

No reports of damage yet.