Rep. Huffman asks for feedback on government coronavirus relief

MENDOCINO Co., 7/25/20 — Representative Jared Huffman launched an online survey this week for residents in California’s second district to give feedback on government relief programs for the coronavirus. The short survey takes minutes to fill out and allows constituents to give input on federal programs such as IRS economic impact payment, expanded unemployment insurance, pandemic unemployment assistance,small business assistance (such as the paycheck protection program and economic injury disaster loans), student loan relief, and mortgage forbearance.
Here is the press release from Huffman’s office with more details:
Huffman Launches Coronavirus Relief and Recovery Survey for Constituents
Asks all CA-02 Residents to Share Opinions on Pandemic, Economic Relief Programs, and Recovery
San Rafael, CA – Representative Jared Huffman (D-San Rafael) launched an online Coronavirus Relief and Recovery Survey today to allow constituents to share their thoughts on the pandemic and what additional federal action should be taken to support the district’s health and economy. Launched in an easy-to-complete form on his website, this survey will be open to responses for the next week.
“At the end of this month, the expanded unemployment benefits created by the CARES Act will run out. We have historic levels of unemployment: more than one in every 10 Americans is unemployed, higher than at any point during the great recession, with even higher rates for people of color. COVID-19 is spiking in California and across the country. We’re up against the clock, and Congress will soon face numerous high-stakes decisions that will impact our lives and our economy,” the invitation from Rep. Huffman reads. “This is an important time for me, as your Congressman, to seek your feedback on how the pandemic is affecting you and your family, and what you think Congress should include in the next response to this public health and economic crisis. Please take a few minutes to complete this survey so that I can have the benefit of your input as I weigh these decisions.”
Constituents can click here to complete Huffman’s Coronavirus Relief and Recovery Survey, which will be available until Friday, July 24.
