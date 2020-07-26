Rep. Huffman asks for feedback on government coronavirus relief

MENDOCINO Co., 7/25/20 — Representative Jared Huffman launched an online survey this week for residents in California’s second district to give feedback on government relief programs for the coronavirus. The short survey takes minutes to fill out and allows constituents to give input on federal programs such as IRS economic impact payment, expanded unemployment insurance, pandemic unemployment assistance,small business assistance (such as the paycheck protection program and economic injury disaster loans), student loan relief, and mortgage forbearance.

The survey is available here until the end of today.

Here is the press release from Huffman’s office with more details:

