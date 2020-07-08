Mendocino Land Trust to open new trail along Ten Mile River July 10

MENDOCINO Co., 7/8/20 — The Mendocino Land Trust is set to open The Old Smith Ranch Trail, a new 2.1 mile trail along the bank of the Ten Mile River, which is 8.3 miles north of Fort Bragg.

The trail features a picnic and parking area just off of Highway 1 and three benches with views of Ten Mile River. It was built as part of a larger effort by the to protect the 1,340-acre Smith Ranch.

Here’s an announcement from the Mendocino Land Trust about the trail opening:

New Trail Opening July 10th!

The Old Smith Ranch Trail along Ten Mile River

The long awaited Old Smith Ranch Trail will soon be open to the public for the first time! Our staff has been diligently working to acquire, protect, and provide access to this majestic stretch along the bank of Ten Mile River. The trail is 2.1 miles long, and features a picnic and parking area just off the highway, and three benches with spectacular views. The trail connects to the Ten Mile Dunes Natural Preserve.

Here’s an older announcement explaining the project:

The Mendocino Land Trust, Conservation Fund, State Coastal Conservancy, Nature Conservancy, and Smith/Perry family worked together to conserve this beautiful 49-acre property south of the Ten Mile River. This project is part of a larger, multi-year effort to permanently protect the 1,340-acre Smith Ranch, located east of Highway One and the Ten Mile Dunes. The Mendocino Land Trust plans to open a public access trail on this property in the spring of 2020, so stay tuned!