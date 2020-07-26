Mendocino Land Trust opens new trail at Ten Mile River

MENDOCINO Co., 7/25/20 — The Mendocino Land Trust has opened the Old Smith Ranch Trail, a new 2.1 mile path that follows Ten Mile River’s south bank, which is about eight miles north of Fort Bragg.

Ten Mile Bridge

The trail was funded by the State Coastal Conservancy and features a picnic area and three benches. One of the benches is dedicated to longtime Mendocino Land Trust supporter Betty Stechmeyer.

Bench dedicated to Betty Stechmeyer

The trail was part of a larger project by the Mendocino Land Trust to protect the diverse flora and fauna in the 1,309 acre Smith Ranch. The area includes a variety of ecosystems, such as coniferous forests, riparian woodlands, shrublands, sand dunes and brackish marsh, which provide habitat for endangered and threatened wildlife and plant species such as tidewater goby, coho salmon, steelhead trout, Point Reyes horkelia, and Howell’s spineflower. Dogs are not allowed on the trail to protect the western snowy plovers that nest in the dunes.

For more information about the trail, you can visit the Mendocino Land Trust website and read the press release below: