Mendocino Coast Clinics ramp up COVID testing after outbreaks at local businesses

MENDOCINO Co., 7/20/20 — Mendocino Coast Clinics (MCC), which serves clients from Westport to Elk and inland to Comptche, doubled its COVID testing capacity on Sunday July 19 in response to outbreaks at local businesses in Mendocino County.

According to the press release from the MCC, the clinics expanded their testing operation at the request of Mendocino County Public Health. Officials and spokespeople from both organizations praised the partnership and quick response to the local outbreaks. In total, MCC tested 186 people on Sunday. The tests were sent to Richmond, CA, and results will be in within 72 hours.

Fort Bragg Mayor Will Lee and MCC Executive Director Lucresha Renteria

If you believe that you have the virus and are a resident of the coast, you can call (707) 964-1251 to be screened and then tested. If you don’t have symptoms but want to get tested, you can also call the same number to be put on the waitlist for a free test.

Ad

Here is the press release with more details: