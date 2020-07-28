Here’s how school districts in Mendocino County plan to reopen in the fall — we called all of them

MENDOCINO Co., 7/27/20 — Governor Gavin Newsom announced on July 17 that all schools in counties on the state’s watchlist for counties where COVID is surging and state restrictions apply will have to open their fall semesters with remote learning. Mendocino County was officially placed on the state watch list two days ago, and Tuesday will mark three days when state restrictions will kick-in. Yet, some schools, mostly in rural areas, may be able to meet the requirements to apply for a waiver and bring students back for in-person classes, albeit in a socially distanced settings with stringent health precautions in place.

We decided to check up on what the current plane, as of Monday July 27, are in Mendocino County. Here’s what school districts in Mendocino County are planning as of today:

Anderson Valley Unified will start school online August 25. The district’s administrative assistant Wanda Johnson verified that instruction would continue online until further notice. On the July 22 board meeting, Superintendent Michael Warych recommended that the schools follow online learning, with the possibility of partial reopening later in the school year. The Superintendent was not available for comment about applying for a waiver to reopen the district in-person. The next regular board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday August 11.

Fort Bragg Unified will begin school online on August 19 and continue virtual learning until at least September 11. The Fort Bragg School Board will have meetings on July 30, August 13, and September 10 at which they will reassess to what degree students can return for in-person classes.

Laytonville Unified plans to reopen August 24 online. “For everything else, we’re still working out the logistics,” said Superintendent Joan Potter in a brief interview. According to Superintendent Potter, the district is discussing the matter in staff meetings, contacting and surveying families, and waiting for more directions from the California Department of Education. It’s next board meeting is on August 13.

Leggett Valley Unified will begin the fall semester online. However, Superintendent Anthony Loumena was not available to talk about whether the district was considering applying for a waiver.

Nobody could be reached at Manchester Union Elementary School District.

Mendocino Unified’s first day of school is August 21, and it will be completely online until at least October 15, when its board will reevaluate learning scenarios for students.

Point Arena Schools, which include Point Arena Joint Union High, Point Arena Union Elementary, and South Coast Continuation High School, will all open with, “100% distance learning” on August 19, according to the Superintendent Warren Galletti. The Point Arena Schools Board will discuss their options again on September 16.

Potter Valley Community Unified has not officially decided on its fall reopening plan and its Superintendent, Holly McLaughlin, was unavailable for comment. Its board will meet tomorrow night, July 28, to discuss models for fall semester instruction.

Round Valley Unified was the only district that said it may open in-person for the fall. “As of right now — and it may or may not change — we are opening school with precautions on September 8,” said Barbara Figueroa from the district office. The district’s superintendent, Mike Gorman, was not available for immediate comment on whether the district had applied for a waiver.

Willits Unified pushed back its opening day from August 24 to 31, and will begin the fall semester online. Its board will meet August 12 to discuss the matter further. According to Superintendent Mark Westerburg, it does not meet the criteria to apply for a waiver to reopen in person. “With our facilities, staff, and funding, applying for a waiver to be in-person is not an option,” said Westerburg. “For example…we would need to have 12 kindergarten teachers, which we can’t find…don’t have the room for, and definitely don’t have the funding for.” For Westerburg, the focus is on how to bring students from remote learning back to in-person classes once conditions improve.

The Ukiah Unified School District decided to begin the fall semester online in a special meeting on July 17. It is set to begin classes on August 17, and its superintendent, Debra Kubin, will have discretion during the school year to shift from online learning to a hybrid model if cases drop and certain safety criteria are met. The board will meet again on August 13 to establish said criteria.