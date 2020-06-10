Watch out, scammers are posing as COVID contact tracers

MENDOCINO Co., 6/9/20 — As if the coronavirus were not devastating enough on its own, scammers are impersonating COVID-19 contact tracers to extract private personal and financial information, warns California Attorney General Xavier Becerra.

In a press release sent out yesterday, A.G. Becerra said that this fraud scheme “sickens the soul” and that, “Legitimate contact tracers will never ask for personal information such as your Social Security number or financial information.”

Contact tracing helps slow the spread of the virus by identifying people in contact with infected individuals. They will only ask you about medical symptoms and people you have been in contact with.

These scammers are said to be contacting Californians via phone, email, or text. The attorney general urges any victim or target of a COVID-related scam to file a complaint at ‪www.oag.ca.gov/report.

Here is the original press release from the California Attorney General’s Office: