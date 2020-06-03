Supervisor Haschak: Letter to constituents, June 2020

MENDOCINO Co., 6/3/20 — The following is a letter to the editor submitted by Mendocino County District 3 Supervisor John Haschak, published here as a column, in which he updates his constituents. We encourage the other supervisors to submit letters — we will happily publish them. You can see Haschak’s previous letters to his constituents here. The opinions expressed in this letter are the author’s, not those of The Mendocino Voice.

Covid-19, cannabis, and the budget will be on the June 9-10 Board of Supervisors’ agenda. Discussion about overhauling the cannabis ordinance will be heard on the afternoon of June 10.

Much appreciation to our graduating seniors and all who are making extraordinary efforts to make this graduation a special event for our seniors. As a teacher, I loved graduations, the scholarship nights, the senior trips, the frenzy of getting everything done before graduation, and not so much the senior pranks.

Ad

This is certainly a graduating class that will remember their senior year. The seniors have missed out on the traditional senior year activities yet our hope is that they have greater empathy, sense of community, and appreciation for the bright future ahead of them.

I am again giving out my Public Service Scholarships of $3,000 each to high school graduates from Willits, Laytonville, and Round Valley. I am doing this because I said that I wasn’t going to take the almost 40% raise that the Supervisors gave themselves while I was campaigning for the job.

I am very impressed with the quality of the recipients and honored to present a scholarship to Angel Jacinto of Willits HS, Caruna Gillespie of Laytonville HS, and Mixtli Oseguera of Round Valley HS.

Get Mendo news in your inbox Join our mailing list to receive the latest news direct to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE! You have Successfully Subscribed!

Angel plans on going into law enforcement after attending Mendocino College and then a four year university.

Caruna will study either social work or law and will be attending UC Santa Cruz. She has been working hard to make this world a better place and I am sure she will continue doing just that.

Mixtli is a Dreamer. She came to the U.S. when she was one year old. She has excelled in school and her goal is to be a bilingual special education teacher. We need quality people like Mixtli filling these important roles.

Ad

I am proud to contribute a small part to their continuing success on their educational path. Best wishes to all the seniors as they move on to new life adventures.

Stay well,

John