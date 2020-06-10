Small quake hit Humboldt this morning

3.0 magnitude earthquake struck 67 miles west of Trinidad

REDWOOD VALLEY, 6/10/20 — A small earthquake hit Humboldt early this morning. At about 6:20 a.m., a 3.0 magnitude quake struck 67 miles west of Trinidad in the Pacific Ocean, 1.3 miles below sea floor. It hit north-northwest of the Mendocino Triple Junction, where the North American, Pacific, and Gorda tectonic plates meet. There was no tsunami and no reports of damage.

On the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) website, you can read more about the recent earthquakes in the region and participate in citizen science by letting the USGS know if you felt the tremor this morning.

