PG&E to host wildfire safety webinar June 17

MENDOCINO Co., 6/15/20 — Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) will host a webinar about wildfire safety and prevention for customers in Lake and Mendocino counties this Wednesday, June 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Topics of the webinar will include how to reduce the size and duration of Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) events, as well as other wildfire prevention efforts.
You can access and register at this link, or listen live by dialing 866-501-6088 and using this conference ID: 6866675.
Here is the full press release from PG&E with more details:
PG&E Hosting Regional Webinar on Community Wildfire Safety Program
|WHAT
|Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is hosting a webinar for customers in Lake and Mendocino counties to share information about its plans to prevent wildfires and reduce the impacts of Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) events on customers and communities. Topics covered during the webinar will include improvements PG&E is implementing to make PSPS events smaller in size, shorter in length and smarter for customers, as well as local progress on key wildfire prevention work. The interactive webinar will provide an opportunity for customers to hear about work in their community, have the opportunity to ask questions of PG&E subject matter experts and share their feedback.
|WHEN
|Wednesday, June 17, 20205:30 to 7:00 p.m.
|REGISTRATION
|Access and register for the webinar by visiting this link: https://bit.ly/2ZhmEdoListen live by dialing: 866-501-6088 Conference ID: 6866675 Visit www.pge.com/wildfiresafety for a full schedule of webinar events
|WHY
|As we all work to fight coronavirus (COVID-19), we also know wildfire season is around the corner. PG&E’s work to prevent wildfires and reduce the impact of PSPS events is essential for the safety of customers and communities and will continue as long as PG&E can perform it safely for both employees and customers. With the increased wildfire threat our state faces, PG&E is enhancing and expanding our efforts to reduce wildfire risks and keep customers and communities safe. This includes:Reducing the impact of PSPS eventsInstalling new grid technologyHardening the electric systemPerforming enhanced vegetation management To learn more about PG&E’s wildfire safety efforts and how customers can prepare, visit www.pge.com/wildfiresafety.