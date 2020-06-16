PG&E to host wildfire safety webinar June 17

MENDOCINO Co., 6/15/20 — Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) will host a webinar about wildfire safety and prevention for customers in Lake and Mendocino counties this Wednesday, June 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Topics of the webinar will include how to reduce the size and duration of Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) events, as well as other wildfire prevention efforts.

You can access and register at this link, or listen live by dialing 866-501-6088 and using this conference ID: 6866675.

Here is the full press release from PG&E with more details:

PG&E Hosting Regional Webinar on Community Wildfire Safety Program