Mendocino National Forest to reopen some developed campgrounds June 16

MENDOCINO Co., 6/12/20 — The Mendocino County National Forest is set to reopen more of their developed campgrounds as Mendocino County proceeds with “stage 3” of reopening. You can see a full list of which sites are opened and closed on the recreations conditions report on this page. Though more campgrounds are open, many remain closed.
In a press release, Mendocino National Forest Supervisor Ann Carlson encouraged visitors to recreate close to home and to follow social distancing and public safety measures by maintaining at least six feet from others, avoiding groups, packing out trash, and bringing water, soap, sanitizer and toilet paper.
You can check the forest website and facebook page for more details, or call the Supervisor’s Office at (530) 934-3316 during regular business hours.
Here is the full press release from Mendocino National Forest:
Mendocino National Forest opens more developed campgrounds
WILLOWS, Calif. — June 12, 2020 — The Mendocino National Forest will open more developed campgrounds on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Please check the forest website and social media pages for the most up-to-date information on what is open so that you can plan your visit. You can call the Supervisor’s Office at (530) 934-3316 during regular business hours Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Forest Order No. 08-20-07 is available on the forest website.
Mendocino National Forest Supervisor Ann Carlson says, “We continue to recommend that you recreate close to home. All visitors should practice self-sufficiency during their visit to the Mendocino National Forest. Recreating responsibly will help ensure that expanded access to recreational facilities, services, and opportunities continues. All services may not be available, so please plan accordingly.”
While recreating on the Mendocino National Forest remember to maintain at least six feet from others, avoid gathering in groups, pack out your trash, and bring your own water, soap, sanitizer and toilet paper.
The following sites remain closed under Forest Order No. 08-20-07:
Sycamore Grove Campground
Camp Discovery Group Camp
Masterson Group Camp
Bear Creek Campground
Fuller Grove Campground
Navy Campground
Oak Flat Campground
Pogie Point Campground
Sunset Campground
In addition, the following remain closed by the Ranch Fire, Forest Order No. 08-20-02, https://www.fs.usda.gov/internet/fse_documents/fseprd697575.pdf:
Cedar Camp
Dixie Glade
Main Letts Lake
Saddle Camp loop
Spillway
Stirrup
Big Springs
Summit Springs Trailhead
OHV trails on Upper Lake Ranger District
For more information, visit the Mendocino National Forest website at www.fs.usda.gov/mendocino/ Facebook https://www.facebook.com/MendocinoNF/ and Twitter https://twitter.com/MendocinoNF.
