Mendocino National Forest to reopen some developed campgrounds June 16

MENDOCINO Co., 6/12/20 — The Mendocino County National Forest is set to reopen more of their developed campgrounds as Mendocino County proceeds with “stage 3” of reopening. You can see a full list of which sites are opened and closed on the recreations conditions report on this page. Though more campgrounds are open, many remain closed.

In a press release, Mendocino National Forest Supervisor Ann Carlson encouraged visitors to recreate close to home and to follow social distancing and public safety measures by maintaining at least six feet from others, avoiding groups, packing out trash, and bringing water, soap, sanitizer and toilet paper.

You can check the forest website and facebook page for more details, or call the Supervisor’s Office at (530) 934-3316 during regular business hours.

Ad

Here is the full press release from Mendocino National Forest: