MCOG to hold virtual forum on wildfire safety plans

MENDOCINO Co., 6/11/20 — The Mendocino Council of Governments (MCOG) will hold a public virtual forum on three new wildfire safety plans for Mendocino County residents on June 22 at 10:00 a.m.

The plans will be presented by Category Five Professional Consultants, Inc (CFPC) and the MCOG, which is a joint powers authority whose purview includes planning regional transportation and distributing federal transportation grant funds. At the presentation, general tips on wildfire and emergency evacuation preparedness and safety will be shared.

People interested can visit the Mendocino Council of Governments website for participation options, or use this zoom link with Password 924390.

Ad

Though the event will be hosted by MCOG, the announcement was made in a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. Here is the press release in full: