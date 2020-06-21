Letter to the editor: Stop shouting!

The following is a letter to the editor, published here as opinion. The opinions expressed in this letter are those of the writer. If you would like to submit a letter to the editor feel free to write to info@mendovoice.com.

You have probably seen what I have seen. There appear to be many arrogant individuals, all typing in caps on Facebook virtually yelling, and some in public actually yelling. They are all yelling the same thing.

“OPEN UP OUR COUNTRY. OPEN UP OUR STATE. OPEN UP OUR CITY. OPEN UP OUR TOWN”.

Ad

It’s as if they are yelling at others that they perceive would prefer to be shut in, want people to be out of work, and like to lose money. Here’s a clue. There is not one single person here in the United States that does not wish to break the shackles imposed by Covid-19.

But, many of these, “OPEN NOW” shouters should realize a few things. First of all, shouting is rude. Shouting also spreads the virus. So, shouting might not be the best approach if you truly want things to reopen.

Now, many of these same shouters act as if they know far more than Doctors with medical degrees and most could not spell tuberculosis, immunoregulation, polyarteritis nosdosa, granulomatosis with polyangiitis, or lymphomatous granulomatosis. In fact, for many of these self proclaimed “we know better” shouters, it is all they can do to get out of bed in the morning and brush their teeth with an electric toothbrush.

Get Mendo news in your inbox Join our mailing list to receive the latest news direct to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE! You have Successfully Subscribed!

The shouters don’t want to adhere to any policies, or follow any guidelines. They are omniscient. (know it alls)

We are all being asked to wear a mask when going out. Oh my, how atrocious. Some people want to burn down a Taco Bell in protest against having to wear a mask. What a horrid inconvenience. Forget the fact that it is instrumental in helping to curb the spread of coronavirus. Even our president won’t wear one. He states that he has many reasons to not wear one, but we all know the truth. He won’t wear one because it might mess up his hair. That’s it. That’s the real reason.

Now, stay with me on this. Fill out this questionnaire.

Ad

1) Wearing a mask will help to contain particles expelled from your nose and mouth. Yes/No?

2) If you have the virus, then, by wearing a mask, you help to protect others from your potentially deadly virus particles expelled, whether you show symptoms or not. Yes/No?

3) Not wearing a mask shows others that you do not care enough about them and their health/well being to keep them from getting a potentially deadly virus from you. Yes/No?

4) Having others, including your friends and family, get sick and potentially die causes you little to no concern. Yes/No?

5) Friends that do not wear a mask, and seemingly do not care about your health/well being, and then laugh because they won’t or don’t want to wear a mask, are really not the kind of friends you want or need. Yes/No?

6) It is hard to be friends with dead people. Yes/No?

Ad

7) It is OK for you to do whatever you want, just because that’s what you want to do regardless of whether you are right or wrong. Rules are only for those that want to obey them. Yes/No?

8) Dying a painful death or causing others to die a painful death is OK because we are all going to die anyway, and both pain and death are eventually in our future. Yes/No?

So, in truth, there is no real reason to not take preventative cautionary measures by wearing a mask other than the fact that you just don’t want to, and don’t like it, even if it might save lives, like your own.

Now, moving on, the shouters also resent “social distancing”. Suppose you were made to stand in an elevator for an hour with a group of hearty chili eaters, all with serious flatulence.

I bet that you would be begging for social distancing. Now, farts do not kill, at least I have never read of anyone ever dying, really. But this virus does kill.

And is it really that hard to keep your distance? Funny how it’s ok to want to be as far away from your ex-spouse, or a bill collector as you possibly can, but a deadly virus? No. The shouters want to huddle like they are all eskimos in Alaska to keep warm.

Support The Mendocino Voice We depend on your support. A generous gift in any amount helps us continue to bring you this service. Become a Member!

All we are being asked to do is to keep our distance, and wear a mask.

You are not being asked to hike up Mount Everest in the winter, barefoot.

You are not being asked to walk over flaming hot lava erupting from Mount St. Helens.

You are being asked to be in consideration of others. That’s it.

Be considerate. Wow, is that really much too much to ask?

So, dear shouters, let me give you a small clue.

If you want to have the country reopen safely, then we must stop this virus from infecting all of us. And there are two simple ways to help get the country reopened safely, and promote the health and welfare of the citizens in our county.

Wear a friggin’ mask, and stay away from others. 10 feet. No, not 6 feet.

10 feet. I do not know how far ignorance can travel from person to person, but I am taking no chances.

Limit your exposure to the virus. Stay away from crowds. Wash your hands. Wear a mask. And keep at least 6 feet between you and others. That’s it. That’s all. That is not too much to ask, really.

So, be a good citizen, and stop with all the shouting. It’s not polite.

Now, please go wash your hands. Yes, again. Thank you!

Johnny Keyes, Ukiah ex-resident