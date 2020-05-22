Willits High seniors share creative writing in Quarantine Magazine

MENDOCINO Co., 5/22/20 — Students all around the country have been “remote learning” this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and teachers have gotten creative with their assignments to develop lesson plans that keep to educational goals while addressing the extraordinary circumstances that students are facing, especially graduating seniors. At Willits High School (WHS), creative writing teacher Jill Walton and her two senior creative writing classes, created a “Quarentine Magazine” to showcase their work and share some of their experiences during the pandemic this spring.

The Mendocino Voice congratulates all students graduating this spring, and would be happy to from local educators who want to share something to mark the occasion — get in touch at info@mendovoice.com. Here’s a note from WHS’ Jill Walton, with the full Quarentine Magazine included below.