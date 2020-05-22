Willits High seniors share creative writing in Quarantine Magazine

MENDOCINO Co., 5/22/20 — Students all around the country have been “remote learning” this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and teachers have gotten creative with their assignments to develop lesson plans that keep to educational goals while addressing the extraordinary circumstances that students are facing, especially graduating seniors. At Willits High School (WHS), creative writing teacher Jill Walton and her two senior creative writing classes, created a “Quarentine Magazine” to showcase their work and share some of their experiences during the pandemic this spring.
The Mendocino Voice congratulates all students graduating this spring, and would be happy to from local educators who want to share something to mark the occasion — get in touch at info@mendovoice.com. Here’s a note from WHS’ Jill Walton, with the full Quarentine Magazine included below.
The-Quarantine-Magazine-2020
I teach two sections of senior creative writing at Willits High School. I am very excited to share with you a pdf of their literary publication, The Quarantine Magazine. Students worked especially hard this term and because of the extraordinary circumstances these last months, much of their writing reflects their struggles.
I am so impressed by the creative work they have done and how many have emerged as up-and-coming poets and story-tellers. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to teach this class and have such talented and dedicated writers as my students, especially since I am retiring in June.
Please join me in congratulating Willits High School seniors on their accomplishments!