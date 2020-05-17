Ukiah Streetscape work continues on State Street this week

MENDOCINO Co. 5/17/20 — Work on the Downtown Streetscape Project in Ukiah moves on to State Street this week, primarily “potholing,” which will take place between Church and Henry Streets and may lead to reduced traffic lanes and parking in that area. Pedestrian access will be maintained, but some areas may require fencing, and parking enforcement will continue throughout the downtown streets.

You can read our previous coverage of the project here. Complete details of the project can be found at this Ukiah Streetscape website, and the city is also updating information on this Facebook page. Here’s this week’s update from the City of Ukiah:

Reminder: Many downtown businesses are now offering curbside pickup. In order to preserve the on-street parking for customers, parking enforcement in the downtown has resumed. Please help spread the word!

Underground utility construction on Standley and Perkins Streets is complete with exception to “tying” the new utilities on those streets to the new utilities on State Street when that work is complete.

Standley and Perkins received temporary “cold patch” in areas where the pavement was removed, and both streets have been re-opened to traffic. As a reminder, this is only the first phase of the project. The next phase includes widening of the sidewalks, new pavement, street trees and lighting. What you see now is just temporary!

This coming week, the construction crews will be committed to “potholing” on State Street. (See attached image of a Vactor truck used in the process.) While most of this work is minimally disruptive to the streets and sidewalks, there are some areas where more extensive excavation is required. In these areas, you may see fencing to protect vehicles and pedestrians from the work area.

The work may be affected by the wet weather forecast for Sunday and Monday. If there is significant rain, construction may be delayed a day or two.

Where will the work occur?

Potholing will primarily occur on State Street between Church Street and Henry Street.

What are the construction days/hours?

These week’s construction hours will be weather-dependent but are currently scheduled for Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Will there be night work?

No. There is no night work scheduled this week.

Will there be dust and noise?

Yes. There will be some dust and intermittent disruptive noise.

Will there be any disruptions to parking access or streets?

Yes. Through traffic will be maintained, but may be reduced to two lanes with limitations to parking on South State Street between Church Street and Henry Streets. Pedestrian access to businesses will be maintained at all times.More information can be found online on the City’s website at www.ukiahstreetscape.com, or follow our Facebook page for updates and project photos at www.facebook.com/UkiahStreetscape/.