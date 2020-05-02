Small vegetation fire quickly controlled on Mendocino Pass Rd.

WILLITS, 5/2/20 — A small wildfire, measuring between 3/4 acres and 1/2 acres was quickly controlled way out on Mendocino Pass Rd. near Covelo, this morning. A structure was also burned.

Covelo Fire Assistant Chief Bill Baker explained that by about 10:45 a.m. the mutual aid resources from Covelo Fire had been recalled. Covelo Fire, Cal Fire and the Forest Service responded, but the incident is a Forest Service incident.

Baker described the fire as being near Telephone Camp, and also noted that the sprinkling rain definitely helped.