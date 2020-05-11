PG&E to conduct electrical inspections with helicopters and drones in Mendocino and Humboldt this month

MENDOCINO Co., 5/11/20 — PG&E has been conducting both routine maintenance, and additional inspections on electrical and natural gas infrastructure this spring, and over the next several weeks, the company will be flying drones and helicopters around Mendocino and Humboldt counties to inspect electric transmission lines.

The utility company is preparing to inspect all transmission lines in Tier 3 wildfire risk areas, and one third of the lines in Tier 2 risk ares, according to the company’s announcement, which include significant portions of Mendocino County, including “along the coast from Fort Bragg to Elk, Potter Valley to Willits, Konocti to Middletown, Mendocino to Philo, Hopland and Ukiah” along with lines from Garberville to Laytonville.

The company will be conducting transmission line inspections for the next several weeks, and typically uses contracted Bell Long Ranger helicopters for inspections (see here), and a picture of one of the models of drones being used is included here. If you see helicopters that don’t fit this description or you have questions, you can contact us at info@mendovoice.com and we will see what we can find out.

Ad

Here’s the press release from PG&E: