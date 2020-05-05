New online music festival expands applications to both Mendocino and Lake county musicians (updated 5/5)

MENDOCINO Co., 5/5/20 — A new online music festival, which will be streamed online on May 24, has expanded its application process to include both Mendocino and Lake county musicians. Originally called, “Mendocino MusicFest,” the name of the event has also been changed to reflect the expand focus and shared sense of community amongst musicians from both counties.

“We have decided to rename our festival “MendoLake MusicFest” in the spirit of inclusion and recognition of the community shared between residents of Mendocino & Lake Counties,” organizers wrote after receiving dozens of submissions. “Ultimately, our community is made better through song, and organizers are excited to showcase the musicians of Lake County and share in the experience with its citizens,” they added.

Here’s the updated information about how to submit a video and more details about the event on May 24. All varieties of musicians and musical styles are welcome. The initial announcement can be found below.

Ad

(Mendocino & Lake Counties, California 5/4/2020) Organizers of the event are thrilled to announce that after a week of relishing in the dozens of musical submissions, we have decided to rename our festival “MendoLake MusicFest” in the spirit of inclusion and recognition of the community shared between residents of Mendocino & Lake Counties. Ultimately, our community is made better through song, and organizers are excited to showcase the musicians of Lake County and share in the experience with its citizens. The MendoLake MusicFest is hosting a free, “live-streamed” concert event, featuring and celebrating local musicians and performers on Sunday, May 24, 2020. We are currently seeking video submissions of some of your best work – recorded from a previous live performance or something recorded virtually – to share with the community. Organizers will select exemplary performance footage submissions and stitch them into a cohesive performance video. Our goal is to produce an hour to an hour and a half event, showcasing musicians from all age groups and genres of music. Please include the following when you email your submission: Get Mendo news in your inbox Join our mailing list to receive the latest news direct to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE! You have Successfully Subscribed!

Performer/Group/Band Name Song Selection Video of a previously recorded performance or a virtually compiled performance created while maintaining social distancing practices. Ad Name(s) of the Performer(s) A short biography on your band / what you want the audience to know (about the band or the song) Contact information.

Email your submission information to mendolakemusicfest@gmail.com no later than Friday, May 15, 2020. Due to the number of submissions, do not expect a receipt response for your submission. You will be notified if you are selected or if we need more information from you. If you or someone you know has a song to sing, share your melody with Mendocino County for this year’s Mendo Musicfest. If you have any questions or concerns, contact the event organizers at mendolakemusicfest@gmail.com.

Ad

Original: MENDOCINO Co., 4/28/20 — Mendocino County is full of musicians, but due to the ongoing shelter in place and the indefinite threat of the pandemic, many bars and restaurants have closed, gigs canceled, and many summer festivals are now delayed. Since it’s unclear when we’ll be able to gather in the same room to enjoy some tunes from our talented neighbors, some locals have decided to organize a new “Mendo MusicFest” to showcase the work of local performers, which culminate in a free live-streamed online concert on May 24.

The new Mendocino MusicFest seeks to highlight all different varieties of musicians and musical styles, and is asking local musicians to submit videos to be considered for the May 24 online concert, which will also feature a performance from a headliner, with proper social distancing. Here’s the full announcement from the organizers, with information about how to enter a submission: