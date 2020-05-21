MendoLake MusicFest online performance happening May 24

MENDOCINO Co,., 5/20/20 — The new online music festival MendoLake MusicFest, created to highlight local musicians during the COVID-19 shelter-in-place order, will air an online performance this Sunday, May 24 at the 3 p.m. on the festival’s website and Facebook page.
The local musicians featured in the online MendoLake MusicFest performance, some of which you may have seen perform live in local venues back when we all did things like that, were chosen from dozens of submissions from Mendocino and Lake counties, and the full line-up is included in the press release below. The online performance will begin and 3 p.m., May 24, and viewers can also take virtual “photobooth” photos of themselves during the performance.
Here’s the details in an announcement from the organizers:
The MendoLake MusicFest Line-Up is Here; Will be Live-Streamed This Sunday!
(Mendocino & Lake Counties, California 5/20/2020) After dozens of performer submissions and much deliberation, MendoLake MusicFest is thrilled to announce the performers for this weekend’s festival which will be aired on our website and Facebook Live this Sunday, May 24, at 3:00 pm.
The festival’s headliners are Spencer Brewer and Weird Year. Other performers include: Acoustic Serenade, Andi Galusha, Anthony Neves, Audrey Ferguson, August Kaster, Back Porch Project, Carole Hester, Corwin Zekley, David Neft, David Scollin, Dennis Purcell, Devi Genuone, Earl Oliver, Fargo Brothers Band, Hella Mendocino, In the Mix, Jesse Timm, Joni Marie McLeod, Linda Shear, Marjo Wilson Trio, Mary Buckley, MonRodeos, OpporTUNEity, Sheila Fetzer, Sophia Butler, Spencer Brewer, Volte, Weird Year, Wendy DeWitt, andWolf Tree
MendoLake MusicFest is free and can be accessed on our website (www.mendolakemusicfest.com/watch) and our Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/MendoLakeMusicFest/). The concert will be aired at 3:00 pm on Sunday, May 24, 2020.
MendoLake MusicFest wants to thanks its business partners: Groundloop Events, Vocality Community Credit Union and JOSMA designs.
Groundloop Events is excited to offer a virtual photo booth experience free for our viewers! Participants will be able to take photos of themselves watching the event and create digital film strips and gifs to remember this performance! We have the filters and the backgrounds, you bring the props and let your creative side shine!
Vocality Community Credit Union graciously decided to support MendoLake MusicFest’s mission to support our community during troubled times donating to North Coast Opportunities COVID-19 relief fund. Vocality offers affordable borrowing options for consumers and small businesses, as well as checking and savings accounts and online and mobile banking services. Vocality Community Credit Union is coming to Mendo and Lake Counties soon.
We would also like to thank JOSMA designs for all graphic and web design, along with the video editing and compilation for this event. JOSMA designs is a local graphic design and custom apparel creator based in Ukiah, CA.
So remember, this Sunday, May 24th at 3:00 pm, light up the grill, crack open a cold one, and tune-in to hear your favorite Mendocino and Lake County musicians in the comfort of your very own home.