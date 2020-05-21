MendoLake MusicFest online performance happening May 24

MENDOCINO Co,., 5/20/20 — The new online music festival MendoLake MusicFest, created to highlight local musicians during the COVID-19 shelter-in-place order, will air an online performance this Sunday, May 24 at the 3 p.m. on the festival’s website and Facebook page.

The local musicians featured in the online MendoLake MusicFest performance, some of which you may have seen perform live in local venues back when we all did things like that, were chosen from dozens of submissions from Mendocino and Lake counties, and the full line-up is included in the press release below. The online performance will begin and 3 p.m., May 24, and viewers can also take virtual “photobooth” photos of themselves during the performance.

Here’s the details in an announcement from the organizers:

