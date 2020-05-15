Mendocino Co. parks and National Forest begin limited re-open, libraries begin curbside service

MENDOCINO Co., 5/15/20 — Mendocino County Parks begin a limited re-opening today, with social distancing and public health requirements firmly in place, and there is also limited access at some city parks and at some parks managed by the California State Parks system. In addition, this week Mendocino County library branches have begun limited curbside service so residents can check out new materials.

Finally, the Mendocino National Forest is also reopening some campgrounds and other locations beginning tomorrow, Saturday May 16, also with social distancing precautions in place. You can review that list below.

According to the county, “All park visitors are required to carefully review and follow the precautions and physical distancing instructions posted at each park.”

Here is the notice from the County of Mendocino

COUNTY PARKS – OPEN WITH RESTRICTIONS In accordance with Public Health Orders, there will be limited access allowed to County residents starting on Friday, May 15th at each park's usual opening time. All park visitors are required to carefully review and follow the precautions and physical distancing instructions posted at each park. Parks are open for walking, dog walking, individual exercise and play. Please note that all County park restroom facilities, playground equipment, picnic and barbecue areas will remain closed. Group picnic reservations are not available and Indian Creek is closed to camping and all activity. Parks open for activity such as hiking and jogging include: Low Gap Park, Faulkner Park, Mill Creek Park and Redwood Valley Lions Club Park. Public Parking is open to Mendocino County residents. Please visit our website www.mendocinocounty.org/parks for updates and information. Official information on the COVID-19 and Shelter-In-Place frequently asked questions can be found at www.mendocinocounty.org.

Here is the Forest Service’s announcement:

Mendocino National Forest to begin reopening developed recreation sites

WILLOWS, Calif. — May 15, 2020 — The Mendocino National Forest will provide additional developed recreational opportunities to the public on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Please check the forest website and social media pages for the most up-to-date information on what is open so that you can plan your visit. You can call the Supervisor’s Office at (530) 934-3316 during regular business hours Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Mendocino National Forest Supervisor Ann Carlson says, “We continue to recommend that you follow local shelter in place orders and recreate close to home. All visitors should practice self-sufficiency during their visit to the Mendocino National Forest. Recreating responsibly will help ensure that expanded access to recreational facilities, services, and opportunities continues. All services may not be available, so please plan accordingly.”

Responsible recreation practices include:

• Maintaining at least six feet distancing from others

• Not gathering in groups and following the latest guidance from officials

• Communicating with others as you pass, alerting users of your presence and stepping aside to let others pass

• Packing out your trash and leaving with everything you bring in and use

• Bringing your own water, soap, sanitizer and toilet paper

The following sites will open on the Mendocino National Forest beginning May 16:

Grindstone OPEN:

OHV trails

Boating Sites

Sacramento River Boat Launch and Day Use Area

Campgrounds

DAVIS FLAT-OHV

FOUTS-OHV

KINGSLEY GLADE

LITTLE STONY-OHV

MILL CREEK-OHV

MILL VALLEY –OHV

NORTH FORK-OHV

OLD MILL-OHV

ROCKY CABIN

SOUTH FORK –OHV

SUGARFOOT

SUGAR SPRING

THREE PRONG

TOOMES CAMP

WHITLOCK

GROUP CAMPGROUNDS

GREY PINE-OHV

INFO SITE/FEE STATION

WOLF CREEK VIS-OHV

INTERPRETIVE SITE

FIREFIGHTER MEMORIAL

NYE CABIN SITE

Upper Lake OPEN

Pine Point Picnic Area

Covelo OPEN

Hammerhorn Lake Day Use Area and Campground

Eel River Campground

Howard Meadow CG

Howard Lake CG

Little Doe

Atchison Campground

Closed Recreation Sites:

Grindstone Ranger District

Camp Discovery Group Camp

Masterson Group Camp

Plaskett Meadows Campground and Day Use Area

Sycamore Grove Campground

Wells Cabin Campground

West Crockett Campground

Upper Lake Ranger District

Bear Creek Campground

Deer Valley Campground

Fuller Grove Campground

Middle Creek Campground

Navy Campground

Oak Flat Campground

Penny Pines Campground

Pine Mountain Lookout Rental Cabin

Pogie Point Campground

Sunset Campground

The following remain closed by the Ranch Fire, Forest Order No. 08-20-02 https://www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd697575.pdf:

CEDAR CAMP

DIXIE GLADE

MAIN LETTS LAKE

SADDLE CAMP LOOP

SPILLWAY

STIRRUP

BIG SPRINGS

SUMMIT SPRINGS TH

Various OHV trails on ULRD

For more information, visit the Mendocino National Forest website at www.fs.usda.gov/mendocino/ Facebook https://www.facebook.com/MendocinoNF/ and Twitter https://twitter.com/MendocinoNF.