Mendocino Co. parks and National Forest begin limited re-open, libraries begin curbside service

MENDOCINO Co., 5/15/20 — Mendocino County Parks begin a limited re-opening today, with social distancing and public health requirements firmly in place, and there is also limited access at some city parks and at some parks managed by the California State Parks system. In addition, this week Mendocino County library branches have begun limited curbside service so residents can check out new materials.
Finally, the Mendocino National Forest is also reopening some campgrounds and other locations beginning tomorrow, Saturday May 16, also with social distancing precautions in place. You can review that list below.
According to the county, “All park visitors are required to carefully review and follow the precautions and physical distancing instructions posted at each park.”
Here is the notice from the County of Mendocino
COUNTY PARKS – OPEN WITH RESTRICTIONS
In accordance with Public Health Orders, there will be limited access allowed to County residents starting on Friday, May 15th at each park’s usual opening time. All park visitors are required to carefully review and follow the precautions and physical distancing instructions posted at each park.
Parks are open for walking, dog walking, individual exercise and play. Please note that all County park restroom facilities, playground equipment, picnic and barbecue areas will remain closed. Group picnic reservations are not available and Indian Creek is closed to camping and all activity.
Parks open for activity such as hiking and jogging include: Low Gap Park, Faulkner Park, Mill Creek Park and Redwood Valley Lions Club Park. Public Parking is open to Mendocino County residents.
Please visit our website www.mendocinocounty.org/parks for updates and information. Official information on the COVID-19 and Shelter-In-Place frequently asked questions can be found at www.mendocinocounty.org.
Here is the Forest Service’s announcement:
Mendocino National Forest to begin reopening developed recreation sites
WILLOWS, Calif. — May 15, 2020 — The Mendocino National Forest will provide additional developed recreational opportunities to the public on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Please check the forest website and social media pages for the most up-to-date information on what is open so that you can plan your visit. You can call the Supervisor’s Office at (530) 934-3316 during regular business hours Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Mendocino National Forest Supervisor Ann Carlson says, “We continue to recommend that you follow local shelter in place orders and recreate close to home. All visitors should practice self-sufficiency during their visit to the Mendocino National Forest. Recreating responsibly will help ensure that expanded access to recreational facilities, services, and opportunities continues. All services may not be available, so please plan accordingly.”
Responsible recreation practices include:
• Maintaining at least six feet distancing from others
• Not gathering in groups and following the latest guidance from officials
• Communicating with others as you pass, alerting users of your presence and stepping aside to let others pass
• Packing out your trash and leaving with everything you bring in and use
• Bringing your own water, soap, sanitizer and toilet paper
The following sites will open on the Mendocino National Forest beginning May 16:
Grindstone OPEN:
OHV trails
Boating Sites
Sacramento River Boat Launch and Day Use Area
Campgrounds
DAVIS FLAT-OHV
FOUTS-OHV
KINGSLEY GLADE
LITTLE STONY-OHV
MILL CREEK-OHV
MILL VALLEY –OHV
NORTH FORK-OHV
OLD MILL-OHV
ROCKY CABIN
SOUTH FORK –OHV
SUGARFOOT
SUGAR SPRING
THREE PRONG
TOOMES CAMP
WHITLOCK
GROUP CAMPGROUNDS
GREY PINE-OHV
INFO SITE/FEE STATION
WOLF CREEK VIS-OHV
INTERPRETIVE SITE
FIREFIGHTER MEMORIAL
NYE CABIN SITE
Upper Lake OPEN
Pine Point Picnic Area
Covelo OPEN
Hammerhorn Lake Day Use Area and Campground
Eel River Campground
Howard Meadow CG
Howard Lake CG
Little Doe
Atchison Campground
Closed Recreation Sites:
Grindstone Ranger District
Camp Discovery Group Camp
Masterson Group Camp
Plaskett Meadows Campground and Day Use Area
Sycamore Grove Campground
Wells Cabin Campground
West Crockett Campground
Upper Lake Ranger District
Bear Creek Campground
Deer Valley Campground
Fuller Grove Campground
Middle Creek Campground
Navy Campground
Oak Flat Campground
Penny Pines Campground
Pine Mountain Lookout Rental Cabin
Pogie Point Campground
Sunset Campground
The following remain closed by the Ranch Fire, Forest Order No. 08-20-02 https://www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd697575.pdf:
CEDAR CAMP
DIXIE GLADE
MAIN LETTS LAKE
SADDLE CAMP LOOP
SPILLWAY
STIRRUP
BIG SPRINGS
SUMMIT SPRINGS TH
Various OHV trails on ULRD
For more information, visit the Mendocino National Forest website at www.fs.usda.gov/mendocino/ Facebook https://www.facebook.com/MendocinoNF/ and Twitter https://twitter.com/MendocinoNF.