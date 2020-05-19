Man stabbed to death in Fort Bragg, two more wounded; no suspects yet identified

MENDOCINO Co., 5/18/20 — Three men were attacked and stabbed repeatedly in Fort Bragg last night, and one of then, a 32 year old Fort Bragg resident, succumbed to his wounds early this morning. The two other men, are in stable condition, though they had to be transported to an out-of-county hospital for additional care. They are identified as being 22 and 23 years of age, and both from Fort Bragg.

No suspect has yet been identified in the killing.

The killing appears to have happened in Noyo Harbor, potentially just outside of city limits. According to a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call around midnight of several people assaulting someone in a residence there. Responding to the scene the found no one. The three men had subsequently gone to the hospital, where doctors managed to save two, but the third died from multiple stab wounds.

California Department of Justice crime lab staff from Eureka have traveled to Fort Bragg to assist with the investigation, and an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday. So far the MCSO has not identified any suspected.

Here is the press release from the MCSO: