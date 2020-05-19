Man stabbed to death in Fort Bragg, two more wounded; no suspects yet identified

MENDOCINO Co., 5/18/20 — Three men were attacked and stabbed repeatedly in Fort Bragg last night, and one of then, a 32 year old Fort Bragg resident, succumbed to his wounds early this morning. The two other men, are in stable condition, though they had to be transported to an out-of-county hospital for additional care. They are identified as being 22 and 23 years of age, and both from Fort Bragg.
No suspect has yet been identified in the killing.
The killing appears to have happened in Noyo Harbor, potentially just outside of city limits. According to a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call around midnight of several people assaulting someone in a residence there. Responding to the scene the found no one. The three men had subsequently gone to the hospital, where doctors managed to save two, but the third died from multiple stab wounds.
California Department of Justice crime lab staff from Eureka have traveled to Fort Bragg to assist with the investigation, and an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday. So far the MCSO has not identified any suspected.
Here is the press release from the MCSO:
DATE: “May 18, 2020”
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
Incident Number: 2020-12138
Crime/Incident: 187 PC [Homicide]
245(a) (1) PC [Assault with a deadly weapon-Knife]
Location: 32000 Block of North Harbor Drive, Fort Bragg, CA
Date of Incident: 5/17/2020
Time: 11:59 PM
Victim(s): Adult Male, 32 years of age, out of Fort Bragg CA-Deceased
Adult Male, 22 years of age, out of Fort Bragg CA-Stable Condition
Adult Male, 23 years of age, out of Fort Bragg CA-Stable Condition
Suspect(s): Not yet identified
Written By: Lieutenant Shannon Barney
Synopsis: On 5/17/2020 around 11:59 PM the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center received a 911 call from the 32000 Block of North Harbor Drive in Fort Bragg CA. The caller reported numerous subjects had just assaulted a person from that residence with a knife. Deputies responded to the location where they found no one at the location. It was clear that some type of assault occurred at the location.
While Deputies were at the North Harbor Drive location the Fort Bragg Police Department were summoned the Coast District Hospital for two persons who arrived with what appeared to be stab wounds. A short time later Fort Bragg Police Officers notified Sheriff’s Deputies a third party arrived at the hospital also suffering from what appeared to be knife wounds. Deputies responded to the Coast District Hospital where they learned hospital staff had attempted life saving efforts but a 32 year old male from Fort Bragg, died from what appeared to be multiple stab wounds.
Deputies learned a second person, a 22 year old male from Fort Bragg, and a third person, a 23 year old male from Fort Bragg were also being treated from what appeared to be stab wounds. These two men were stabilized and then transported to an out of County Hospital for more advanced care. These two men were later listed in stable condition and are expected to recover from their wounds.
Mendocino County Sheriff’s Detectives were called to assume the investigation. Detectives have not yet identified a suspect or suspects in this case and the motive for the assault is also under investigation. Staff with the California Department of Justice Crime Lab in Eureka responded to assist in the processing of the crime scene. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday 5/20/2020.
The Sheriff’s Office is requesting anyone with information related to this case to contact the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Tip Line at (707)234-2100 or the anonymous WeTip system at (800) 782-7463.
Approved by: Lieutenant Shannon Barney