Interview with Mendocino County’s public health officer Dr. Noemi Doohan, May 6 (video)

All of The Mendocino Voice’s news, including the coronavirus coverage, is free so that we can provide useful info to our entire community. We do not have paywalls, meaning we depend on our members even more. Please consider supporting our coverage by becoming a member here; we rely on these generous members to be able to keep informing everyone. This situation is rapidly developing, and we will be updating with the most accurate information as it is confirmed: find our most recent coverage here.

MENDOCINO Co., 5/7/20 — In case you missed it yesterday here is our video interview with Dr. Noemi Doohan, Mendocino County’s public health officer. We’ve been conducting these interviews weekly, and streaming them over Facebook Live. Usually the interview includes video of Dr. Doohan but in this one she called in with just audio.

We touched on the new reopening regulations, the nature of preparations, the requirements of the state government, and briefly on the incoming new health officer.

Ad