Interview with Mendocino County’s public health officer Dr. Noemi Doohan, May 6 (video)

Dr. Noemi Doohan in an interview with The Mendocino Voice via zoom.

MENDOCINO Co., 5/7/20 — In case you missed it yesterday here is our video interview with Dr. Noemi Doohan, Mendocino County’s public health officer. We’ve been conducting these interviews weekly, and streaming them over Facebook Live. Usually the interview includes video of Dr. Doohan but in this one she called in with just audio.

We touched on the new reopening regulations, the nature of preparations, the requirements of the state government, and briefly on the incoming new health officer.

Here is our weekly interview with Dr. Noemi Doohan, Mendocino County Public Health Officer. Ask questions below. Sorry no video of the doctor today.

Posted by The Mendocino Voice on Wednesday, May 6, 2020

