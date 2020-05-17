Hit and Run improv theater group converts show to online performance to be held May 23

MENDOCINO Co., 5/17/20 — The Hit and Run Theater group, which had originally planned a performance this month that has been canceled due to COVID-19, has decided to move their show online. On May 23, the group will perform “Hit & Run Under House Arrest!” on the streaming platform Zoom, and encourages audience members not only to watch, but to participate.

The improv theater performance by Hit and Run Theater will take place online at from 6 pm to 7 pm on May 23. Audience members are invited to stream the show line, and also to prepare suggestions, ideas, and proposals for the group to incorporate into their live improv performance.

Here’s the announcement from the group, the flyer for the May 23 performance, and the event’s Facebook page:

Ad