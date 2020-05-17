Hit and Run improv theater group converts show to online performance to be held May 23

MENDOCINO Co., 5/17/20 — The Hit and Run Theater group, which had originally planned a performance this month that has been canceled due to COVID-19, has decided to move their show online. On May 23, the group will perform “Hit & Run Under House Arrest!” on the streaming platform Zoom, and encourages audience members not only to watch, but to participate.
The improv theater performance by Hit and Run Theater will take place online at from 6 pm to 7 pm on May 23. Audience members are invited to stream the show line, and also to prepare suggestions, ideas, and proposals for the group to incorporate into their live improv performance.
Here’s the announcement from the group, the flyer for the May 23 performance, and the event’s Facebook page:
Denizens of Mendocino Coast and Fans of Improvisational Theatre Everywhere! Please join us for a special virtual improv theatre event—“Hit & Run Under House Arrest!” Hit & Run Theater Virtual Improv Show on Saturday, May 23 from 6-7pm on ZOOM. Please click the link below to join the show/webinar: LINK HERE.
Starring Janet Atherton, Mindy Ballentine, Ken Krauss, Jill Lemos, Doug Nunn, Dan Sullivan, and Robin Warman, with Joshua Brody from Bay Area Theatresports supplying music! Tech meister will be Marshall Brown of the SnapSessions! podcast.
“Doors” open at 5:45pm. Show to last approx. from 6-7pm. You can be either an attendee and supply suggestions, or you can live stream our show! Stay tuned–More details to follow! We would have been on stage at the Matheson PAC this weekend, but we are determined to do a show for you! Please virtually attend. See “Hit & Run Under House Arrest!”. For more info contact Doug Nunn at (707) 937-0360, or Ken at 937-5110