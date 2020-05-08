C.V. Starr Center in Fort Bragg will be close through 2020 due to pandemic

MENDOCINO Co., 5/8/2020 — The C.V. Starr Center in Fort Bragg, which is owned by the City of Fort Bragg and operated by the Mendocino Coast Parks and Recreation District, will be closed through at least the end of the year due to current closures from thee COVID-10 pandemic and ongoing anticipated lack of revenue, administrators announced yesterday.

The public recreation center is currently closed due to public health concerns, and the city has stated that the combination of current revenue losses and projected reductions in municipal income from sales taxes have resulted in a planned closure through the end of 2020. However, administrators state that they will continue to reconsider the potential for re-opening the center if public health and financial considerations permit.

The City of Fort Bragg has furloughed and laid off a number city staff and is currently operating with only essential staff such as public safety, according to a recent announcement. The C.V. Starr Center relies on admissions fees and other similar revenue to cover 35% to 40 % of operating costs, while a portion of the city’s sales tax covers 45% to 50%. The city is currently anticipating a 60% reduction in sales tax for this current fiscal quarter, and a 44% decrease for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.

Here’s the full announcement from the City of Fort Bragg: