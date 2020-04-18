Watch our interview with the deputy Mendocino Co. public health officer

Deputy Mendocino County Public Health Officer Dr. James Flaherty via zoom.

WILLITS, 4/17/20 — Here’s our weekly interview with Mendocino County public health officials, this time Dr. James Flaherty, the deputy Mendocino County public health officer, who will be taking over for Public Health Officer Dr. Noemi Doohan in a few months.

In the interview we touch on a variety of subjects including the fifth confirmed case of COVID-19 in Mendocino County, facial coverings, what the end of shelter-in-place will look like, testing methods and more.

Here’s the full video:

Today the Mendocino County confirmed the fifth case of COVID-19, watch that video of Dr. Noemi Doohan and Sheriff Matt Kendall below:

COVID-19 Health Officer Update – April 17, 2020

Posted by County of Mendocino on Friday, April 17, 2020

